706 JEFFERSON STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
706 JEFFERSON STREET NE
706 Jefferson Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
706 Jefferson Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom,new kitchen with granite countertop with a highland. Open floor plan. Recessed lighting with finished basement. Minutes for Fort totten metro station. Close to shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE have any available units?
706 JEFFERSON STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE have?
Some of 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
706 JEFFERSON STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE offer parking?
No, 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE have a pool?
No, 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 JEFFERSON STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
