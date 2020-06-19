All apartments in Washington
704 31st St SE

704 31st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

704 31st Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
New Price!!

This is a MUST see, spacious 1 BD/1BA garden-style apartment directly across from a public pool! This bright residence is your quiet antidote for the bustling city-life. Make it your own! It features:

Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Central Heating
- NEW! In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- NEW! Kitchen Appliances (microwave, stove/oven, full-size refrigerator)
- Internet and cable ready
- Security System (optional)
- Plentiful Street Parking
- Walking distance to bus/Capital BikeShare, Therapeutic Swimming Pool, Basketball Courts, Supermarkets, Busboys & Poets, SW, Trinidad and Ivy City.

This unit is a brand-new renovation with hardwood flooring throughout, tile and countertop in the kitchen and bathroom. It is part of a 2 story, 4-unit building. Other tenants/neighbors are quiet, friendly, respectful, and helpful. Owner resides on-premises.

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electric only!
Pets OK with deposit/fee
Affordable and conscientious pet-sitter lives nearby!
Kid-friendly and close to public parks, schools and recreation centers.

LOCATION: This apartment sits in Hillcrest, a quiet DC neighborhood with a strong community legacy that lifelong residents praise for its neighborly kindness. This close knit community looks out for each other and spends time together - check out the summer cookouts in the park!

Transit options: Easy access to Route 50, I-295, and I-495. Capital BikeShare and the V4/V2/V1 bus-stop to Minnesota and Potomac Stations/Metro Orange/Blue Lines is 4 blocks away!

Walkability: Less than a mile from newly renovated Francis Gregory Library, Alger Park, and Hillcrest Recreation Center. Minutes from the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail which, crosses into downtown DC with access to the Navy Yard and Capitol Hill neighborhoods. Nearby Fort Dupont Park is also great for hikes, bikes, and outdoor adventures. Open year-round, indoor, heated public pool is 500ft from your front door!

Grocery Stores: The Shops a

(RLNE5126455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 31st St SE have any available units?
704 31st St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 31st St SE have?
Some of 704 31st St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 31st St SE currently offering any rent specials?
704 31st St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 31st St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 31st St SE is pet friendly.
Does 704 31st St SE offer parking?
No, 704 31st St SE does not offer parking.
Does 704 31st St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 31st St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 31st St SE have a pool?
Yes, 704 31st St SE has a pool.
Does 704 31st St SE have accessible units?
No, 704 31st St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 704 31st St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 31st St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
