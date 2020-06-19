704 31st St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool basketball court

New Price!!



This is a MUST see, spacious 1 BD/1BA garden-style apartment directly across from a public pool! This bright residence is your quiet antidote for the bustling city-life. Make it your own! It features:



Highlights:

- Hardwood Floors

- Central Heating

- NEW! In-Unit Washer/Dryer

- NEW! Kitchen Appliances (microwave, stove/oven, full-size refrigerator)

- Internet and cable ready

- Security System (optional)

- Plentiful Street Parking

- Walking distance to bus/Capital BikeShare, Therapeutic Swimming Pool, Basketball Courts, Supermarkets, Busboys & Poets, SW, Trinidad and Ivy City.



This unit is a brand-new renovation with hardwood flooring throughout, tile and countertop in the kitchen and bathroom. It is part of a 2 story, 4-unit building. Other tenants/neighbors are quiet, friendly, respectful, and helpful. Owner resides on-premises.



Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electric only!

Pets OK with deposit/fee

Affordable and conscientious pet-sitter lives nearby!

Kid-friendly and close to public parks, schools and recreation centers.



LOCATION: This apartment sits in Hillcrest, a quiet DC neighborhood with a strong community legacy that lifelong residents praise for its neighborly kindness. This close knit community looks out for each other and spends time together - check out the summer cookouts in the park!



Transit options: Easy access to Route 50, I-295, and I-495. Capital BikeShare and the V4/V2/V1 bus-stop to Minnesota and Potomac Stations/Metro Orange/Blue Lines is 4 blocks away!



Walkability: Less than a mile from newly renovated Francis Gregory Library, Alger Park, and Hillcrest Recreation Center. Minutes from the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail which, crosses into downtown DC with access to the Navy Yard and Capitol Hill neighborhoods. Nearby Fort Dupont Park is also great for hikes, bikes, and outdoor adventures. Open year-round, indoor, heated public pool is 500ft from your front door!



