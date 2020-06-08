All apartments in Washington
702 31st St SE Unit 2
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

702 31st St SE Unit 2

702 31st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

702 31st Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
NEW PRICE!!

This is a MUST see, spacious 1 BD/1BA garden-style apartment home! This bright residence is your quiet antidote for the bustling city-life. Make it your own! It features:

Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Central Heating
- NEW! In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- NEW! Kitchen Appliances (microwave, stove/oven, full-size refrigerator)
- Internet and cable ready
- Security System (optional)
- Plentiful Street Parking
- Walking distance to bus/Capital BikeShare, Therapeutic Swimming Pool, Basketball Courts, Supermarkets, Busboys & Poets, SW, Trinidad and Ivy City.

This unit is a brand-new renovation with hardwood flooring throughout, tile and countertop in the kitchen and bathroom. It is part of a 2 story, 4-unit building.

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electric only!
Pets OK with deposit/fee

LOCATION: This apartment sits in Hillcrest, a quiet DC neighborhood with a strong community legacy that lifelong residents praise for its neighborly kindness. This close knit community looks out for each other and spends time together - check out the summer cookouts in the park!

Transit options: Easy access to Route 50, I-295, and I-495. Capital BikeShare and the V4/V2/V1 bus-stop to Minnesota and Potomac Stations/Metro Orange/Blue Lines is 4 blocks away!

Walkability: Less than a mile from newly renovated Francis Gregory Library, Alger Park, and Hillcrest Recreation Center. Minutes from the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail which, crosses into downtown DC with access to the Navy Yard and Capitol Hill neighborhoods. Nearby Fort Dupont Park is also great for hikes, bikes, and outdoor adventures. Open year-round, indoor, heated public pool is 500ft from your front door!

Grocery Stores: The Shops at Penn Branch, Safeway, Giant, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, and the Skyland Tower farmers market.

Parks and Recreation: Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, Fort Dupont Park, Anacostia Waterfront, Aquatic Gardens

Downtown: Natio

(RLNE5126454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

