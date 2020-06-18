701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool garage sauna

Offering 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a private balcony in the prestigious Residences at Market Square viewing the DC skyline of Pennsylvania Avenue, and over looking the Navy Memorial, and National Archives. Unit has hardwood floors, granite counters, new stainless- steel appliances, and has outdoor furniture. This is a full service luxury building with 24 hour monitored security/ concierge, fitness center, sauna, and a heated rooftop pool. Garage parking is available within the building with a fee. Many restaurants a close distance, and a metro stop at the National Archives Welcome home!