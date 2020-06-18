All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW

701 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

701 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Offering 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a private balcony in the prestigious Residences at Market Square viewing the DC skyline of Pennsylvania Avenue, and over looking the Navy Memorial, and National Archives. Unit has hardwood floors, granite counters, new stainless- steel appliances, and has outdoor furniture. This is a full service luxury building with 24 hour monitored security/ concierge, fitness center, sauna, and a heated rooftop pool. Garage parking is available within the building with a fee. Many restaurants a close distance, and a metro stop at the National Archives Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 99 spaces/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

