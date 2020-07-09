6th Street Flats

Amenities
Price: $3,000/month
2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths
Availability: June 5th, 2020
Lease Term: 1-12 months
Utilities: Water included, tenant pay gas, electric, and cable/internet
Washer and Dryer: in unit
This contemporary two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is nestled in the heart of Chinatown and steps from the city's best dining, shopping, and entertainment. With over 900 square feet of open living space, this quiet third-floor unit features industrial details such as 9+ foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, and concrete accents. The newly renovated, gourmet kitchen - perfect for the home chef - is equipped with a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink, and brand new Calacatta quartz counters with extra seating for a quick meal or overflow entertaining. Adjacent, the open dining/living area wired for surround sound, boasts oversized windows, additional storage, and access to the in-unit washer and dryer. Finally, the spacious bedrooms feature large, North and East-facing windows that provide morning and afternoon light as well as generous closets for maximum storage. Chinatown East Condominiums have convenient access to I-395, walking distance to numerous bus stops, Capital Bikeshares, Gallery Place and Metro Center Metro Stations (all lines serviced at these two metro stations).
(RLNE5796386)