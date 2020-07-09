All apartments in Washington
6th Street Flats

809 6th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

809 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
Price: $3,000/month
2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths
Availability: June 5th, 2020
Lease Term: 1-12 months
Utilities: Water included, tenant pay gas, electric, and cable/internet
Washer and Dryer: in unit

This contemporary two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is nestled in the heart of Chinatown and steps from the city's best dining, shopping, and entertainment. With over 900 square feet of open living space, this quiet third-floor unit features industrial details such as 9+ foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, and concrete accents. The newly renovated, gourmet kitchen - perfect for the home chef - is equipped with a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink, and brand new Calacatta quartz counters with extra seating for a quick meal or overflow entertaining. Adjacent, the open dining/living area wired for surround sound, boasts oversized windows, additional storage, and access to the in-unit washer and dryer. Finally, the spacious bedrooms feature large, North and East-facing windows that provide morning and afternoon light as well as generous closets for maximum storage. Chinatown East Condominiums have convenient access to I-395, walking distance to numerous bus stops, Capital Bikeshares, Gallery Place and Metro Center Metro Stations (all lines serviced at these two metro stations).

(RLNE5796386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6th Street Flats have any available units?
6th Street Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6th Street Flats have?
Some of 6th Street Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6th Street Flats currently offering any rent specials?
6th Street Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6th Street Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, 6th Street Flats is pet friendly.
Does 6th Street Flats offer parking?
No, 6th Street Flats does not offer parking.
Does 6th Street Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6th Street Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6th Street Flats have a pool?
No, 6th Street Flats does not have a pool.
Does 6th Street Flats have accessible units?
No, 6th Street Flats does not have accessible units.
Does 6th Street Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6th Street Flats has units with dishwashers.

