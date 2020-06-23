All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 681 10th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
681 10th St NW
Last updated April 25 2019 at 8:54 AM

681 10th St NW

681 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

681 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
rent controlled
area: 478 - 650 sq ft
Community Amenities

Enjoy a healthy lifestyle in one of our smoke-free buildings
Gorgeous landscaped courtyard with benches and scenic walkway
Additional storage available including bike storage
Dry cleaning pickup available
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock

Residential neighborhood featuring beautiful landscaping and reliable trees Abundant parking options. Off-street parking and reserved parking available Controlled-access community.
Pet-friendly apartments - Cats and dogs are welcome, two-pet max per apartment
24-hour laundry facilities. Conveniently located in every building
Security Deposit Early Refund Program

Apartment Amenities

Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
All apartments under DC rent-control program
Upgraded eat-in kitchens with GE appliances, frost-free refrigerators, gas ovens, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers, disposals and stainless steel sinks
Central heat, air-conditioning, and ceiling fans*
Hardwood flooring or plush wall-to-wall carpeting
Energy-efficient windows

All utilities included!
Unique Art Deco style archways and high ceilings with crown molding
Spacious pantries, linen and walk-in closets*
Art Deco style baths with pedestal sinks
High-speed Internet access and cable TV available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 681 10th St NW have any available units?
681 10th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 681 10th St NW have?
Some of 681 10th St NW's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 681 10th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
681 10th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 10th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 681 10th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 681 10th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 681 10th St NW offers parking.
Does 681 10th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 681 10th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 10th St NW have a pool?
No, 681 10th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 681 10th St NW have accessible units?
No, 681 10th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 681 10th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 681 10th St NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University