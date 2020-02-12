6626 31st St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

District of Columbia ( 6 months) - Property Id: 135552



Recently remodeled, updated 1940s property. Extremely

spacious, light filled home.

Huge backyard, side entrance, driveway, garage, ample space for pets, children, guests.



Rental accommodation: 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, living/dining space.



Good choice for families, students who prefer short- term accommodation 6 months -1 year



Partially furnished.



Non refundable holding fee applicable under circumstances.



Available October 1, 2019.



Owner: Single mother to a 6 year old. Born in Delhi, India. Been in DC for 15 years. Recently divorced. Currently occupies basement ( mother-in-law Suite).



Property is 20 minutes drive from downtown DC and Rockville, Maryland or 10 minutes to Bethesda, Tenleytown and Friendship Heights.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135552p

