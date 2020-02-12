All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 28 2019

6626 31st St NW

6626 31st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6626 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
District of Columbia ( 6 months) - Property Id: 135552

Recently remodeled, updated 1940s property. Extremely
spacious, light filled home.
Huge backyard, side entrance, driveway, garage, ample space for pets, children, guests.

Rental accommodation: 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, living/dining space.

Good choice for families, students who prefer short- term accommodation 6 months -1 year

Partially furnished.

Non refundable holding fee applicable under circumstances.

Available October 1, 2019.

Owner: Single mother to a 6 year old. Born in Delhi, India. Been in DC for 15 years. Recently divorced. Currently occupies basement ( mother-in-law Suite).

Property is 20 minutes drive from downtown DC and Rockville, Maryland or 10 minutes to Bethesda, Tenleytown and Friendship Heights.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135552p
Property Id 135552

(RLNE5193253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

