6626 31st St NW

Amenities
District of Columbia ( 6 months) - Property Id: 135552
Recently remodeled, updated 1940s property. Extremely
spacious, light filled home.
Huge backyard, side entrance, driveway, garage, ample space for pets, children, guests.
Rental accommodation: 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, living/dining space.
Good choice for families, students who prefer short- term accommodation 6 months -1 year
Partially furnished.
Non refundable holding fee applicable under circumstances.
Available October 1, 2019.
Owner: Single mother to a 6 year old. Born in Delhi, India. Been in DC for 15 years. Recently divorced. Currently occupies basement ( mother-in-law Suite).
Property is 20 minutes drive from downtown DC and Rockville, Maryland or 10 minutes to Bethesda, Tenleytown and Friendship Heights.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135552p
Property Id 135552
(RLNE5193253)