All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 662 Irving Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Washington, DC
662 Irving Street Northwest
Last updated August 29 2019 at 8:24 AM
662 Irving Street Northwest
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
662 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1606; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3575.00; IMRID4861
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 662 Irving Street Northwest have any available units?
662 Irving Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 662 Irving Street Northwest have?
Some of 662 Irving Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 662 Irving Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
662 Irving Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Irving Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 662 Irving Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 662 Irving Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 662 Irving Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 662 Irving Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 662 Irving Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Irving Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 662 Irving Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 662 Irving Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 662 Irving Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Irving Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 Irving Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
