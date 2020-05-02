All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
656 9TH STREET NE
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

656 9TH STREET NE

656 9th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

656 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Very large 3 bed w 2.5 baths. Cherry hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms. Fantastic location near H St restaurants, whole foods, Union Station, US Capitol.Quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 9TH STREET NE have any available units?
656 9TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 9TH STREET NE have?
Some of 656 9TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 9TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
656 9TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 9TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 656 9TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 656 9TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 656 9TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 656 9TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 9TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 9TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 656 9TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 656 9TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 656 9TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 656 9TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 9TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
