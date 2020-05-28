All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6523 1st Street NW 3

6523 1st Street Northwest · (202) 655-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6523 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
all utils included
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Apartment in Unique 4-Unit Building - Property Id: 158997

Platinum Dwellings presents this charming one bedroom unit with a lofted den.

Located in a secure building, this unit has been freshly painted, completely renovated kitchen and bathroom. All utilities included & onsite laundry! This unit gets lots of natural light, near metro, close to all commuter arteries, & downtown Takoma Park! One Bedroom voucher holders welcome!

Property Id 158997

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6523 1st Street NW 3 have any available units?
6523 1st Street NW 3 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6523 1st Street NW 3 have?
Some of 6523 1st Street NW 3's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6523 1st Street NW 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6523 1st Street NW 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6523 1st Street NW 3 pet-friendly?
No, 6523 1st Street NW 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6523 1st Street NW 3 offer parking?
No, 6523 1st Street NW 3 does not offer parking.
Does 6523 1st Street NW 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6523 1st Street NW 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6523 1st Street NW 3 have a pool?
No, 6523 1st Street NW 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6523 1st Street NW 3 have accessible units?
No, 6523 1st Street NW 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6523 1st Street NW 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6523 1st Street NW 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
