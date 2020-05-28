6523 1st Street NW 3

Amenities
Charming Apartment in Unique 4-Unit Building - Property Id: 158997
Platinum Dwellings presents this charming one bedroom unit with a lofted den.
Located in a secure building, this unit has been freshly painted, completely renovated kitchen and bathroom. All utilities included & onsite laundry! This unit gets lots of natural light, near metro, close to all commuter arteries, & downtown Takoma Park! One Bedroom voucher holders welcome!
No Pets Allowed
