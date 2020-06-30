All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

65 DANBURY STREET SW

65 Danbury Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

65 Danbury Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

65 DANBURY STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
