Washington, DC
648 C ST NE #1
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

648 C ST NE #1

648 C St NE · No Longer Available
Location

648 C St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 C ST NE #1 have any available units?
648 C ST NE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 648 C ST NE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
648 C ST NE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 C ST NE #1 pet-friendly?
No, 648 C ST NE #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 648 C ST NE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 648 C ST NE #1 offers parking.
Does 648 C ST NE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 C ST NE #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 C ST NE #1 have a pool?
No, 648 C ST NE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 648 C ST NE #1 have accessible units?
No, 648 C ST NE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 648 C ST NE #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 C ST NE #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 C ST NE #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 C ST NE #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
