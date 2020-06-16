646 D ST NE

646 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Capitol Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with open floor and lots of natural light. Full size stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Eastern Market and H Street restaurants & shops. Rental amount includes all utilities(gas, water & electric)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
