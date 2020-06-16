All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
646 D ST NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

646 D ST NE

646 D Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

646 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with open floor and lots of natural light. Full size stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Eastern Market and H Street restaurants & shops. Rental amount includes all utilities(gas, water & electric)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 D ST NE have any available units?
646 D ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 646 D ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
646 D ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 D ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 646 D ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 646 D ST NE offer parking?
No, 646 D ST NE does not offer parking.
Does 646 D ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646 D ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 D ST NE have a pool?
No, 646 D ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 646 D ST NE have accessible units?
No, 646 D ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 646 D ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 D ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 D ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 D ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
