6416 2ND PL NW

in unit laundry parking microwave range oven refrigerator

Cozy English Basement in the Heart of Brightwood. Laundry, 5 moderately sized windows rarely found in basement units for great natural light. Beautiful Backyard with planted herbs, fruits and flowers. Close to Takoma Park Recreation Center and all the Charms and amenities of the Brightwood/Takoma area.Built ins: Office/dry bar. Efficiency, Studio, Window Treatments, Brick, Microwave, Electronic Air Filter, Freezer, Oven/Range-Electric, Refrigerator, Stove, Storage Shed, Accessibility Features: Flooring Mod, Kitchen Mod, Carbon Monoxide Detector, Smoke Detector, Window Features: ENERGY STAR Qualified, Washer and Dryer.Call Agent for Showing Instructions. 3D TOUR AVAILABLE upon request. pre-qualify:$58,000 minimum annual income - 640 minimum fiscal rating -