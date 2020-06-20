All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:22 AM

6416 2ND PL NW

6416 2nd Place Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

6416 2nd Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Cozy English Basement in the Heart of Brightwood. Laundry, 5 moderately sized windows rarely found in basement units for great natural light. Beautiful Backyard with planted herbs, fruits and flowers. Close to Takoma Park Recreation Center and all the Charms and amenities of the Brightwood/Takoma area.Built ins: Office/dry bar. Efficiency, Studio, Window Treatments, Brick, Microwave, Electronic Air Filter, Freezer, Oven/Range-Electric, Refrigerator, Stove, Storage Shed, Accessibility Features: Flooring Mod, Kitchen Mod, Carbon Monoxide Detector, Smoke Detector, Window Features: ENERGY STAR Qualified, Washer and Dryer.Call Agent for Showing Instructions. 3D TOUR AVAILABLE upon request. pre-qualify:$58,000 minimum annual income - 640 minimum fiscal rating -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 2ND PL NW have any available units?
6416 2ND PL NW has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6416 2ND PL NW have?
Some of 6416 2ND PL NW's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6416 2ND PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
6416 2ND PL NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 2ND PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 6416 2ND PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6416 2ND PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 6416 2ND PL NW does offer parking.
Does 6416 2ND PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6416 2ND PL NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 2ND PL NW have a pool?
No, 6416 2ND PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 6416 2ND PL NW have accessible units?
No, 6416 2ND PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 2ND PL NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6416 2ND PL NW does not have units with dishwashers.
