637 Wisconsin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
637 Wisconsin Avenue
637 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
637 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rooms and Interior
Hardwood floors
Decorative fireplace
Living room
Ceiling fans
Kitchen and Bath
Hardwood cabinets
Refrigerator
Stove / oven
Microwave
Utilities and Extras
Radiator heat
Street parking
Not furnished
Building and Surroundings
Porch
Yard
Shed
Park nearby
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 637 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
637 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 637 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 637 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 637 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
637 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 637 Wisconsin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 637 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
No, 637 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 637 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 637 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 637 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 637 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Wisconsin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
