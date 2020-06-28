633 8th St., NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Location. Enjoy upscale DC gem, furnished or unfurnished 4 large BR, spacious closets, 2.5 designer BA and kitchen w/stainless steel appl., ceramic floors & walls, 3 FP, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, hugh ballroom LR/DR w/2 FP for entertaining, columns chandeliers, ceiling fans, W/D A/C, Deck, extras.

Walk or catch free trolley to Union Station Metro. H St. Nightlife, shopping, theatres, dining, whole food. Georgetown Law and Galludat Univ., Congress.

Call Lavern at 202-437-3900 or email bhappy0727@yahoo.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145726p

No Pets Allowed



