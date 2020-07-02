Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE
Last updated November 4 2019 at 7:01 AM
1 of 8
626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE
626 Milwaukee Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
626 Milwaukee Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE have any available units?
626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 MILWAUKEE PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
