Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

625 Mellon St SE #B

625 Mellon St SE · (202) 740-7796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 Mellon St SE, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
Updated Basement Unit in Dc! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom basement unit in Washington DC. Property features stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring as well as an updated bathroom. Just a 3-minute drive to supermarkets and the hospital , and walking distance to schools, and playground. One-car spot, but plenty of street parking. 10 minutes to the freeway and downtown. Please contact Michael at 202-740-7796 for additional assistance. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5803463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Mellon St SE #B have any available units?
625 Mellon St SE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Mellon St SE #B have?
Some of 625 Mellon St SE #B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Mellon St SE #B currently offering any rent specials?
625 Mellon St SE #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Mellon St SE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Mellon St SE #B is pet friendly.
Does 625 Mellon St SE #B offer parking?
No, 625 Mellon St SE #B does not offer parking.
Does 625 Mellon St SE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Mellon St SE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Mellon St SE #B have a pool?
No, 625 Mellon St SE #B does not have a pool.
Does 625 Mellon St SE #B have accessible units?
No, 625 Mellon St SE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Mellon St SE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Mellon St SE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
