625 Mellon St SE #B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly playground

Updated Basement Unit in Dc! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom basement unit in Washington DC. Property features stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring as well as an updated bathroom. Just a 3-minute drive to supermarkets and the hospital , and walking distance to schools, and playground. One-car spot, but plenty of street parking. 10 minutes to the freeway and downtown. Please contact Michael at 202-740-7796 for additional assistance. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5803463)