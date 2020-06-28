All apartments in Washington
622 QUINCY STREET NW

622 Quincy St NW
Location

622 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated row home steps from the metro in the heart of Petworth! The main level is flooded with natural light and lots of space - a fireplace in the living room, exposed brick in the dining room, hardwood floors throughout, and a spacious kitchen make this an ideal space for everyday living and entertaining. 2 outdoor spaces - a front porch and a newly built deck overlooking the privately fenced in backyard (pictures of deck coming this weekend). The top level has 3 bedrooms - a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a large second bedroom, and the third bedroom perfect for an office or nursery. The lower level in law suite has a separate front and back entrances. The contained space has a full kitchen, dining/living area, bedroom, and bathroom! Location could not be beat - walking distance to metro/buses/bike share, grocery store, restaurants, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 QUINCY STREET NW have any available units?
622 QUINCY STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 QUINCY STREET NW have?
Some of 622 QUINCY STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 QUINCY STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
622 QUINCY STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 QUINCY STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 622 QUINCY STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 622 QUINCY STREET NW offer parking?
No, 622 QUINCY STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 622 QUINCY STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 QUINCY STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 QUINCY STREET NW have a pool?
No, 622 QUINCY STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 622 QUINCY STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 622 QUINCY STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 622 QUINCY STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 QUINCY STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
