622 QUINCY STREET NW

Updated row home steps from the metro in the heart of Petworth! The main level is flooded with natural light and lots of space - a fireplace in the living room, exposed brick in the dining room, hardwood floors throughout, and a spacious kitchen make this an ideal space for everyday living and entertaining. 2 outdoor spaces - a front porch and a newly built deck overlooking the privately fenced in backyard (pictures of deck coming this weekend). The top level has 3 bedrooms - a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a large second bedroom, and the third bedroom perfect for an office or nursery. The lower level in law suite has a separate front and back entrances. The contained space has a full kitchen, dining/living area, bedroom, and bathroom! Location could not be beat - walking distance to metro/buses/bike share, grocery store, restaurants, and so much more.