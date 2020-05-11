Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:44 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW
6218 Georgia Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brightwood - Manor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6218 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Conveniently located! Close to down town DC. Public transport is at the door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University