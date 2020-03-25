All apartments in Washington
619 15th Street NW
619 15th Street NW

619 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

619 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20571
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
lobby
Perfect condo for DC interns, summer associates, new professionals and students. Located in a prime NW DC location - DuPont Circle. Live where you work and play. Walk or Metro anywhere!

Furnished Jr 1-bedroom with private sleeping room in the heart of DuPont Circle with roof deck and 24 hr front desk. One block to Dupont Metro Red Line, 2 blocks to Whole Foods, CVS, Starbucks, bars, restaurants, shopping, Logan Circle and downtown DC. What could be more convenient and fun!

AVAILABLE: December 2019 - Flexible Lease Short or Long-term

Utilities Included except internet/cable
Furnished Condo
Security Deposit -
Move-in Fee -
No pets allowed in the building

Very Clean, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors, Marble Bathroom, Quartz Kitchen Counter, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fan, Large Closet, Smart TV, Roof Deck, 24 hr Secured Lobby.

Furnishings include: sofa, dining room set, double bed, Smart TV, coffee table, chest, entertainment center.

Please call, text, email to schedule a viewing. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 15th Street NW have any available units?
619 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 15th Street NW have?
Some of 619 15th Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
619 15th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 619 15th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 619 15th Street NW offer parking?
No, 619 15th Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 619 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 15th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 15th Street NW have a pool?
No, 619 15th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 619 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 619 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 619 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 15th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
