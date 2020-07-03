610 Half St SE

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel gym pool yoga clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool yoga

Once you get past the prime riverfront location and stunning architectural design of your new apartment building, youll be equally amazed by what awaits inside. Lush green alcoves, a private penthouse terrace, a swimming pool lounge, and a state-of- the-art fitness center with a yoga studio are all included with your new home. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



Your sleek new one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment is sure to impress with an open concept, expansive windows, and custom details including chic stone countertops and designer cabinetry. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.