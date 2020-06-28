Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 608 Newton Place, NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
608 Newton Place, NW
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
608 Newton Place, NW
608 Newton Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
608 Newton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
all utils included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2BR 1BA ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED walking distance to Petworth Metro - Washer and dryer in unit. All utilities included. Petworth metro within walking distance.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5114952)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 Newton Place, NW have any available units?
608 Newton Place, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 608 Newton Place, NW currently offering any rent specials?
608 Newton Place, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Newton Place, NW pet-friendly?
No, 608 Newton Place, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 608 Newton Place, NW offer parking?
No, 608 Newton Place, NW does not offer parking.
Does 608 Newton Place, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Newton Place, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Newton Place, NW have a pool?
No, 608 Newton Place, NW does not have a pool.
Does 608 Newton Place, NW have accessible units?
No, 608 Newton Place, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Newton Place, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Newton Place, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Newton Place, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Newton Place, NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University