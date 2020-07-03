All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 608 25th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
608 25th Street NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

608 25th Street NW

608 25th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

608 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $0
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Central heat
Central A/C
Double pane windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared pool
Fitness center
Covered parking
Amenities

24 Hour Front Desk
Pool
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Paid Garage Parking
Complimentary 24 Hour Coffee and Tea Bar
Fitness Center
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Bike Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 25th Street NW have any available units?
608 25th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 25th Street NW have?
Some of 608 25th Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 25th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
608 25th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 25th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 25th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 608 25th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 608 25th Street NW offers parking.
Does 608 25th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 25th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 25th Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 608 25th Street NW has a pool.
Does 608 25th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 608 25th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 608 25th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 25th Street NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Stanton
816 E St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University