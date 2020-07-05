607 KENYON STREET NW

Amenities
Location! Location!Location! Freshly painted bright one bed and one bath apartment ~760 sqft within a few blocks of Columbia Heights metro. The apartment has hardwood and ceramic floors, granite counters,42' cabinets stainless steel appliances, pre-wired Sonos system, stackable washer, and dryer, and one dedicated parking space.Application fee $55 per personSecurity deposit $1600The place is vacant and ready for move-in Water is included with the rent Tenant is responsible for other utilities.