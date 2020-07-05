All apartments in Washington
607 KENYON STREET NW
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

607 KENYON STREET NW

607 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

607 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location!Location! Freshly painted bright one bed and one bath apartment ~760 sqft within a few blocks of Columbia Heights metro. The apartment has hardwood and ceramic floors, granite counters,42' cabinets stainless steel appliances, pre-wired Sonos system, stackable washer, and dryer, and one dedicated parking space.Application fee $55 per personSecurity deposit $1600The place is vacant and ready for move-in Water is included with the rent Tenant is responsible for other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

