605 P St Nw Unit: 205

Amenities
Large and bright Studio fully furnished, all utilities included. Top floor apartment. 350 sq. ft, with one private modern full bathroom, Flat Screen TV, DVD player, Coffee maker, small fridge, microwave and elfa closet. Beautiful tiled bathroom with rain shower head. Lots of space. Washer and Dryer in the basement, there is a large fully equipped kitchen that is shared with other units on the main level of building. Furnished lounge in building. Furnished deck with grill off of the kitchen. Near grocery store, three blocks from Metro, night life, restaurants. Walk to Chinatown, Convention Center, City Market at O and just blocks from U street.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Street
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-free
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Near Metro: Yes
Near Grocery: Yes
Flat Screen TV: Yes
Oven in the shared kitchen
Microwave in unit and in shared kitchen
Coffee maker in unit and in shared kitchen
Small fridge in unit, regular fridge & freezer in shared kitchen
Dishwasher in the shared kitchen
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Building
Deck
Garden
Wireless Internet
Everything Included
Elfa Closets
Movie Channels
Great Location
Patio - shared