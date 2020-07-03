All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 605 P St Nw Unit: 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
605 P St Nw Unit: 205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 P St Nw Unit: 205

605 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

605 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Large and bright Studio fully furnished, all utilities included. Top floor apartment. 350 sq. ft, with one private modern full bathroom, Flat Screen TV, DVD player, Coffee maker, small fridge, microwave and elfa closet. Beautiful tiled bathroom with rain shower head. Lots of space. Washer and Dryer in the basement, there is a large fully equipped kitchen that is shared with other units on the main level of building. Furnished lounge in building. Furnished deck with grill off of the kitchen. Near grocery store, three blocks from Metro, night life, restaurants. Walk to Chinatown, Convention Center, City Market at O and just blocks from U street.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Street
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-free
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Near Metro: Yes
Near Grocery: Yes
Flat Screen TV: Yes
Oven in the shared kitchen
Microwave in unit and in shared kitchen
Coffee maker in unit and in shared kitchen
Small fridge in unit, regular fridge & freezer in shared kitchen
Dishwasher in the shared kitchen
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Building
Deck
Garden
Wireless Internet
Everything Included
Elfa Closets
Movie Channels
Great Location
Patio - shared

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 have any available units?
605 P St Nw Unit: 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 have?
Some of 605 P St Nw Unit: 205's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 currently offering any rent specials?
605 P St Nw Unit: 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 is pet friendly.
Does 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 offer parking?
Yes, 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 offers parking.
Does 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 have a pool?
No, 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 does not have a pool.
Does 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 have accessible units?
No, 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 P St Nw Unit: 205 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University