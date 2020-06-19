All apartments in Washington
602 QUINTANA PL NW
602 QUINTANA PL NW

602 Quintana Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

602 Quintana Pl NW, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great three bedrooms with two full baths brick semi-detached on a quiet one-way street. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring. Convenient to Downtown DC and Silver Spring, Takoma Metro Station. Parking in the rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 QUINTANA PL NW have any available units?
602 QUINTANA PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 602 QUINTANA PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
602 QUINTANA PL NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 QUINTANA PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 602 QUINTANA PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 602 QUINTANA PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 602 QUINTANA PL NW does offer parking.
Does 602 QUINTANA PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 QUINTANA PL NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 QUINTANA PL NW have a pool?
No, 602 QUINTANA PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 602 QUINTANA PL NW have accessible units?
No, 602 QUINTANA PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 602 QUINTANA PL NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 QUINTANA PL NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 QUINTANA PL NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 QUINTANA PL NW does not have units with air conditioning.
