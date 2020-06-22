All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 15th Street NW

602 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

602 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20571
Dupont Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
valet service
Community Amenities

Pet Friendly
Beautiful rooftop sundeck with lounge seating and patio tables overlooking lush Rock Creek Park
24-hour fitness center with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
Garage parking available.

Doorman and 24-hour concierge available to assist with your needs
24-hour central laundry facilities plus dry-cleaning valet service available
Serene courtyard with reliable landscaping
Rental Storage Available

Apartment Amenities

Central heat and air conditioning
Abundant storage space with pantries, large linen and walk-in closets in select homes
Chef-caliber kitchens with bright sunny windows
Walls of windows to enjoy lots of sunlight and magnificent views of Rock Creek Park
Beautiful oak parquet flooring

Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with oversized bedrooms and formal dining rooms
Cable-ready with high-speed Internet access
White-on-white appliances including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, multi-cycle dishwashers, microwaves and disposals
Private balconies and patios in select homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 15th Street NW have any available units?
602 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 15th Street NW have?
Some of 602 15th Street NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
602 15th Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 15th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 602 15th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 602 15th Street NW does offer parking.
Does 602 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 15th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 15th Street NW have a pool?
No, 602 15th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 602 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 602 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 602 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 15th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
