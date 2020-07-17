All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
6010 Eastern Ave. NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6010 Eastern Ave. NE

6010 Eastern Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6010 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming three bedroom two bath renovated row house in the Riggs Park Neighborhood of NE Washington DC - Enter the house directly into the living room (16x13) with hardwood floors. Open dining room/kitchen combo is found off of the living room. Dining room (13x11) includes hardwood floors and a service counter. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal along with granite countertops and good cabinet space. Addition off of the kitchen includes a carpeted bedroom (14x12) along with access to back yard and off street parking. Stairs in living room lead up to the second level. Two bedrooms (14x13) (12x10) both have hardwood floors and share a renovated hall bath. Finished basement includes a carpeted family room (14x12) laundry area and full bath.

Pets Accepted on case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities.

Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire!

(RLNE4381973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 Eastern Ave. NE have any available units?
6010 Eastern Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 Eastern Ave. NE have?
Some of 6010 Eastern Ave. NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 Eastern Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Eastern Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Eastern Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 Eastern Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 6010 Eastern Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 6010 Eastern Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 6010 Eastern Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 Eastern Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Eastern Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 6010 Eastern Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 6010 Eastern Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 6010 Eastern Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 Eastern Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 Eastern Ave. NE has units with dishwashers.
