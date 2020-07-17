6010 Eastern Ave. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming three bedroom two bath renovated row house in the Riggs Park Neighborhood of NE Washington DC - Enter the house directly into the living room (16x13) with hardwood floors. Open dining room/kitchen combo is found off of the living room. Dining room (13x11) includes hardwood floors and a service counter. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal along with granite countertops and good cabinet space. Addition off of the kitchen includes a carpeted bedroom (14x12) along with access to back yard and off street parking. Stairs in living room lead up to the second level. Two bedrooms (14x13) (12x10) both have hardwood floors and share a renovated hall bath. Finished basement includes a carpeted family room (14x12) laundry area and full bath.



Pets Accepted on case by case basis. Tenant pays all utilities.



Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire!



