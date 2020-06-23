5745 Moreland St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Deceptively spacious Chevy Chase DC home with deep back yard and stone patio.



Property Highlights:

-4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

- great floor plan with open movement

- Upgraded windows (lots of natural sunlight)

- Kitchen with access to rear patio and yard

- Double oven

- Granite countertops

- Pantry

- Breakfast bar builtin overlooking den

- formal dining room

- Marble fireplace in living room;

- Finished rec room;

- Finished 2nd playroom with skylight

- 400 sq ft cedar closet

- W/D

- Marble baseboards

- Marble window sills

- Pet Friendly!

- Huge fenced in backyard

- Easy street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



