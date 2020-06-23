All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5745 Moreland St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5745 Moreland St NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5745 Moreland St NW

5745 Moreland Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5745 Moreland Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deceptively spacious Chevy Chase DC home with deep back yard and stone patio.

Property Highlights:
-4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
- great floor plan with open movement
- Upgraded windows (lots of natural sunlight)
- Kitchen with access to rear patio and yard
- Double oven
- Granite countertops
- Pantry
- Breakfast bar builtin overlooking den
- formal dining room
- Marble fireplace in living room;
- Finished rec room;
- Finished 2nd playroom with skylight
- 400 sq ft cedar closet
- W/D
- Marble baseboards
- Marble window sills
- Pet Friendly!
- Huge fenced in backyard
- Easy street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE4449171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Moreland St NW have any available units?
5745 Moreland St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5745 Moreland St NW have?
Some of 5745 Moreland St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5745 Moreland St NW currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Moreland St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Moreland St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5745 Moreland St NW is pet friendly.
Does 5745 Moreland St NW offer parking?
No, 5745 Moreland St NW does not offer parking.
Does 5745 Moreland St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5745 Moreland St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Moreland St NW have a pool?
No, 5745 Moreland St NW does not have a pool.
Does 5745 Moreland St NW have accessible units?
No, 5745 Moreland St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Moreland St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745 Moreland St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University