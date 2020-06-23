5745 Moreland St NW

Amenities
Deceptively spacious Chevy Chase DC home with deep back yard and stone patio.
Property Highlights:
-4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
- great floor plan with open movement
- Upgraded windows (lots of natural sunlight)
- Kitchen with access to rear patio and yard
- Double oven
- Granite countertops
- Pantry
- Breakfast bar builtin overlooking den
- formal dining room
- Marble fireplace in living room;
- Finished rec room;
- Finished 2nd playroom with skylight
- 400 sq ft cedar closet
- W/D
- Marble baseboards
- Marble window sills
- Pet Friendly!
- Huge fenced in backyard
- Easy street parking
AVAILABLE NOW!!
