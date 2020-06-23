All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:25 AM

5737 9th St NW

5737 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5737 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Bright and Spacious Rowhome in Brightwood Park - This property really is the classic, early 20th Century style DC townhouse that makes the district such a special, beautiful place. The brickwork on the exterior is stunning and unique, with light yellow paint that makes the home pop on this tree-lined street. The interior is in newly renovated, with standout hardwood floors and large windows that let in tons of natural light. When you step into the massive open-concept living room, dining, and kitchen area you will be met with ample space to relax in a homely environment or host an evening for your friends. The beautiful kitchen offers tons of space and functionality! It has a fabulous tiled back splash, stainless-steel appliances, tons of storage, and plenty of counter space for all of your culinary creations! The main floor is rounded out with a breakfast bar, a half bath, and doors that lead to the deck and backyard (that includes an off-street parking pad!).

On the second floor, youll find three bedrooms and bathrooms, including the master suite, each with tons of space and natural light. The master bedroom, which faces the front of the home features high ceilings with skylights and an ensuite bathroom. Head downstairs to the finished basement, with a spacious living area perfect for hosting a game or movie night, and another full bathroom.

This fabulous townhouse is located just a block from Georgia Ave where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Enjoy easy commuter routes along Georgia Avenue. Brightwood is conveniently tucked between Old Town Takoma and Silver Spring but still close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street (Yes Organic, Himitsu, Timber Pizza) and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and $150 monthly flat fee for water. Cats and dogs are welcome!

(RLNE4819664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 9th St NW have any available units?
5737 9th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5737 9th St NW have?
Some of 5737 9th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5737 9th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
5737 9th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 9th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5737 9th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 5737 9th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 5737 9th St NW offers parking.
Does 5737 9th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5737 9th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 9th St NW have a pool?
No, 5737 9th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 5737 9th St NW have accessible units?
No, 5737 9th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 9th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5737 9th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
