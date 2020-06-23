5737 9th St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and Spacious Rowhome in Brightwood Park - This property really is the classic, early 20th Century style DC townhouse that makes the district such a special, beautiful place. The brickwork on the exterior is stunning and unique, with light yellow paint that makes the home pop on this tree-lined street. The interior is in newly renovated, with standout hardwood floors and large windows that let in tons of natural light. When you step into the massive open-concept living room, dining, and kitchen area you will be met with ample space to relax in a homely environment or host an evening for your friends. The beautiful kitchen offers tons of space and functionality! It has a fabulous tiled back splash, stainless-steel appliances, tons of storage, and plenty of counter space for all of your culinary creations! The main floor is rounded out with a breakfast bar, a half bath, and doors that lead to the deck and backyard (that includes an off-street parking pad!).



On the second floor, youll find three bedrooms and bathrooms, including the master suite, each with tons of space and natural light. The master bedroom, which faces the front of the home features high ceilings with skylights and an ensuite bathroom. Head downstairs to the finished basement, with a spacious living area perfect for hosting a game or movie night, and another full bathroom.



This fabulous townhouse is located just a block from Georgia Ave where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Enjoy easy commuter routes along Georgia Avenue. Brightwood is conveniently tucked between Old Town Takoma and Silver Spring but still close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street (Yes Organic, Himitsu, Timber Pizza) and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and $150 monthly flat fee for water. Cats and dogs are welcome!



