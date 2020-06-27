5611 5th St NW Unit 33

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

Great One-Bedroom in Brightwood Park! - This great one-bedroom unit is found on a beautiful treelined street in the lovely Brightwood neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout combined with high ceilings make this space feel both spacious and grand. Walk-in and instantly you'll notice the open designer kitchen with recessed lighting, and with granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances, this space is ideal entertaining. You get tons of natural sunlight through the oversized windows in both the living room and bedroom. An updated bathroom and in-unit washer/dryer round out the space nicely!



This charming unit is situated just blocks from Missouri and Kansas Street bus lines. A ten-minute drive to Silver Spring, this location allows for some peace and quiet while still affording you all the convince of city life in Washington DC. On Kennedy Street, you can dine at great spots like Taqueria Distrito Federal, Tony's Place, or Anxo. Swing by Lost Sock Coffee on your way out the door! You can find basketball courts and football fields just a 10-minute walk away at the Emery Recreation Center. Head a bit further to Rock Creek Park for nearby tennis, soccer, and horseback riding facilities -- not to mention a great place to run!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. The building has a $250 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



