5611 5th St NW Unit 33
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

5611 5th St NW Unit 33

5611 5th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

5611 5th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Great One-Bedroom in Brightwood Park! - This great one-bedroom unit is found on a beautiful treelined street in the lovely Brightwood neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout combined with high ceilings make this space feel both spacious and grand. Walk-in and instantly you'll notice the open designer kitchen with recessed lighting, and with granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances, this space is ideal entertaining. You get tons of natural sunlight through the oversized windows in both the living room and bedroom. An updated bathroom and in-unit washer/dryer round out the space nicely!

This charming unit is situated just blocks from Missouri and Kansas Street bus lines. A ten-minute drive to Silver Spring, this location allows for some peace and quiet while still affording you all the convince of city life in Washington DC. On Kennedy Street, you can dine at great spots like Taqueria Distrito Federal, Tony's Place, or Anxo. Swing by Lost Sock Coffee on your way out the door! You can find basketball courts and football fields just a 10-minute walk away at the Emery Recreation Center. Head a bit further to Rock Creek Park for nearby tennis, soccer, and horseback riding facilities -- not to mention a great place to run!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. The building has a $250 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5090168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 have any available units?
5611 5th St NW Unit 33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 have?
Some of 5611 5th St NW Unit 33's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 currently offering any rent specials?
5611 5th St NW Unit 33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 pet-friendly?
No, 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 offer parking?
No, 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 does not offer parking.
Does 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 have a pool?
No, 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 does not have a pool.
Does 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 have accessible units?
No, 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 5th St NW Unit 33 does not have units with dishwashers.
