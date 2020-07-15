All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

5600 Chillum

5600 04 Chillum Pl NE · (202) 519-1016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5600 04 Chillum Pl NE, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5600 Chillum.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
online portal
Tucked away in Northeast Washington, DC, you will find 5600 Chillum. 5600 Chillum offers one and two-bedroom apartments available for rent in Riggs Park, a residential DC neighborhood. These apartments have gorgeous parquet floors, renovated kitchens with energy efficient appliances, and central air conditioning. Spacious floor plans allow for each apartment to feature a separate dining area and multiple storage options. All utilities are included making budgeting a breeze.WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at 5600 Chillum Place means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover classic charms and modern conveniences of 5600 Chillum Place, located in the Riggs Park neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1BR: $400 or up to one month’s rent, 2BR: $500 or up to one month’s rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Chillum have any available units?
5600 Chillum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 Chillum have?
Some of 5600 Chillum's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Chillum currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Chillum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Chillum pet-friendly?
Yes, 5600 Chillum is pet friendly.
Does 5600 Chillum offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Chillum offers parking.
Does 5600 Chillum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Chillum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Chillum have a pool?
No, 5600 Chillum does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Chillum have accessible units?
No, 5600 Chillum does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Chillum have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Chillum does not have units with dishwashers.
