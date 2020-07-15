Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking e-payments package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments online portal

Tucked away in Northeast Washington, DC, you will find 5600 Chillum. 5600 Chillum offers one and two-bedroom apartments available for rent in Riggs Park, a residential DC neighborhood. These apartments have gorgeous parquet floors, renovated kitchens with energy efficient appliances, and central air conditioning. Spacious floor plans allow for each apartment to feature a separate dining area and multiple storage options. All utilities are included making budgeting a breeze.WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at 5600 Chillum Place means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover classic charms and modern conveniences of 5600 Chillum Place, located in the Riggs Park neighborhood of Washington, DC.