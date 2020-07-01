All apartments in Washington
5551 B St SE

5551 B Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5551 B Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Two bedroom House for rent - Property Id: 243623

2 bedroom one bath townhouse for rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243623
Property Id 243623

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5678037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 B St SE have any available units?
5551 B St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5551 B St SE currently offering any rent specials?
5551 B St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 B St SE pet-friendly?
No, 5551 B St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5551 B St SE offer parking?
No, 5551 B St SE does not offer parking.
Does 5551 B St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 B St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 B St SE have a pool?
No, 5551 B St SE does not have a pool.
Does 5551 B St SE have accessible units?
No, 5551 B St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 B St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5551 B St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 B St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5551 B St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

