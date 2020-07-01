Rent Calculator
5551 B St SE
5551 B Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
5551 B Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Two bedroom House for rent - Property Id: 243623
2 bedroom one bath townhouse for rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243623
Property Id 243623
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5678037)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5551 B St SE have any available units?
5551 B St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5551 B St SE currently offering any rent specials?
5551 B St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 B St SE pet-friendly?
No, 5551 B St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5551 B St SE offer parking?
No, 5551 B St SE does not offer parking.
Does 5551 B St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 B St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 B St SE have a pool?
No, 5551 B St SE does not have a pool.
Does 5551 B St SE have accessible units?
No, 5551 B St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 B St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5551 B St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 B St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5551 B St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
