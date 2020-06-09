5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful and bright 1,792 square foot townhouse located in Brightwood features an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 3 upstairs and 1 down, 3.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with island, and dining area. Exposed brick walls, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Lower level is fully finished with new carpet and wet bar. Fenced in backyard which shares concrete off-street parking, garage door and good size deck for relaxing and grilling. Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and major roads. All utilities paid by tenants and one-month security at signing.

