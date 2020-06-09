All apartments in Washington
5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1

5511 2nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5511 2nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful and bright 1,792 square foot townhouse located in Brightwood features an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 3 upstairs and 1 down, 3.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with island, and dining area. Exposed brick walls, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Lower level is fully finished with new carpet and wet bar. Fenced in backyard which shares concrete off-street parking, garage door and good size deck for relaxing and grilling. Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and major roads. All utilities paid by tenants and one-month security at signing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 have any available units?
5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 have?
Some of 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 offers parking.
Does 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 2nd Street Northwest - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
