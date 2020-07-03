All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av

5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Burroughs Avenue, North East, DC **FREE UTILITY ONE BEDROOM** Capitol Heights Metro

Burroughs Apartments North East, Washington DC. Large One Bedroom Apartment available with FREE UTILITIES. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.

Located a short walk to the Capitol Heights Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail station an on the East Capitol Street corridor with easy access to downtown Washington DC and Prince Georges County. Just minutes to major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, Central, New York, and Kenilworth Avenues, the neighborhood offers superior regional access

NH Burroughs Avenue North East, Washington DC (Capitol Heights Metro Station)
***now available $1,019***

Features
Renovated apartments
Walk to Capitol Heights Metro Station
Free Utilities
24-Hour Maintenance
Laundry On-Site
Parking - Free
Parking - Off-street
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed internet ready
Cable ready
Large closets
Large apartments

OPEN WEEKENDS
Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

**Call for Availability**

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince
To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince

Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av have any available units?
5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av have?
Some of 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av offers parking.
Does 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av have a pool?
No, 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av have accessible units?
No, 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Nannie Helen Burroughs Av does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University