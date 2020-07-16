542 24TH STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this pristine, fully renovated row home in the heart of DC. You~ll appreciate the thoughtful design the moment you step onto the inviting front porch. Gleaming luxury flooring leads through the open living & dining spaces, to a stunning gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, anchored by a large waterfall island, & accented with modern finishes. This home also offers 3 generous bedrooms with large closets, bright windows, high ceilings, & recessed lighting. The fully updated bathrooms feature handsome tile flooring, modern vanities & fixtures, & large showers enclosed with white chevron tile. The stunning design features are continued in the fully finished basement. You~ll enjoy being just steps away from DC Streetcar for easy access to an array of downtown eateries & retail. Enjoy the convenience of having H Street Corridor, Stadium Armory Metro, & Capitol Hill nearby. Welcome home! *$250 monthly rebate offered to Active Duty Military*