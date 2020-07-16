All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

542 24TH STREET NE

542 24th Street Northeast · (703) 964-1290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Washington
Kingman Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

542 24th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this pristine, fully renovated row home in the heart of DC. You~ll appreciate the thoughtful design the moment you step onto the inviting front porch. Gleaming luxury flooring leads through the open living & dining spaces, to a stunning gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, anchored by a large waterfall island, & accented with modern finishes. This home also offers 3 generous bedrooms with large closets, bright windows, high ceilings, & recessed lighting. The fully updated bathrooms feature handsome tile flooring, modern vanities & fixtures, & large showers enclosed with white chevron tile. The stunning design features are continued in the fully finished basement. You~ll enjoy being just steps away from DC Streetcar for easy access to an array of downtown eateries & retail. Enjoy the convenience of having H Street Corridor, Stadium Armory Metro, & Capitol Hill nearby. Welcome home! *$250 monthly rebate offered to Active Duty Military*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 24TH STREET NE have any available units?
542 24TH STREET NE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 24TH STREET NE have?
Some of 542 24TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 24TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
542 24TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 24TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 542 24TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 542 24TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 542 24TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 542 24TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 542 24TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 24TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 542 24TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 542 24TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 542 24TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 542 24TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 24TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
