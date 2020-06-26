5414 1ST PLACE NW

5414 1st Pl NW, Washington, DC 20011 Brightwood - Manor Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Large 2BR/2BA. Granite counters & stainless steel appliances, central air, beautiful wood floors, spacious closets, recessed lights. Huge private patio with furniture included! Water, parking, and cable/internet included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
