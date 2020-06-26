All apartments in Washington
5414 1ST PLACE NW
5414 1ST PLACE NW

5414 1st Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

5414 1st Pl NW, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
internet access
Large 2BR/2BA. Granite counters & stainless steel appliances, central air, beautiful wood floors, spacious closets, recessed lights. Huge private patio with furniture included! Water, parking, and cable/internet included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 1ST PLACE NW have any available units?
5414 1ST PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 1ST PLACE NW have?
Some of 5414 1ST PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 1ST PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
5414 1ST PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 1ST PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 5414 1ST PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5414 1ST PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 5414 1ST PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 5414 1ST PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 1ST PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 1ST PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 5414 1ST PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 5414 1ST PLACE NW have accessible units?
Yes, 5414 1ST PLACE NW has accessible units.
Does 5414 1ST PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 1ST PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
