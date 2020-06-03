5414 1st Pl NW Unit 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Two Bedroom w/ Private Outdoor Space in Brightwood Park! - This spacious condo is located between Brightwood Park and Fort Totten! As you enter the unit you will find a welcoming foyer with a convenient hall closet to drop all your bags and coats. Continue into the open living room which continues to the kitchen area. The kitchen has everything for the home cook; stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and wood cabinets. Off the livingroom, you will find a nice sized patio with street access, perfect for grilling and hosting friends! The master bedroom has a wonderful walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with double sinks. The second bedroom has a convenient private door to the bathroom and a private balcony. There is also an in-unit washer and dryer.



Walk to the new development on Kennedy Street and enjoy easy commuter routes on Georgia Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue. You are a 14-minute walk to Fort Totten Metro. This unit is tucked between Old Town Takoma & Silver Spring but also very close to Petworth and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after. Popular Fort Slocum Park is just a few blocks away.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5121174)