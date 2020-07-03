5405 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20011 16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Stylish, Art Deco condo located in the Jefferson condominiums, 39-Unit building near 2 metro stops. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall. Secured private building entrance and private front courtyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
5405 NW 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW have?
Some of 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5405 NW 9TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.