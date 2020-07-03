All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

5405 NW 9TH STREET NW

5405 9th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

5405 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Stylish, Art Deco condo located in the Jefferson condominiums, 39-Unit building near 2 metro stops. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall. Secured private building entrance and private front courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
5405 NW 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW have?
Some of 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5405 NW 9TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 NW 9TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

