Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Almost 1000 sq ft, this one bedroom /one bath is located in the lower level of a gorgeous Victorian town home . Just steps away from Logan Circle, it is conveniently located to shops, restaurants, Metros, & is a close walk to the museums. Available June 1st. Features: -recessed lights -washer/ dryer -small breakfast bar -tons of storage space -parking access (please inquire)