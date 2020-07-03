534 Newton Place NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cosy 2 story, 2 bed/1.5 bath row house in Columbia Heights. Hardwood floors, granite counters, central air/heat, and quality stainless appliances, W/D in the unit, private covered parking with a large tiered deck, perfect for entertaining. Fenced-off front and back yards. Long-term leases preferred.

Close proximity to Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) and multiple bus lines. Great restaurants and bars on the 11th Street Corridor and Upshur are just around the corner. Half a mile to Safeway and three quarters a mile to Giant, Target and Best Buy.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.