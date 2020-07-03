All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 534 Newton Place NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
534 Newton Place NW
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:23 PM

534 Newton Place NW

534 Newton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

534 Newton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cosy 2 story, 2 bed/1.5 bath row house in Columbia Heights. Hardwood floors, granite counters, central air/heat, and quality stainless appliances, W/D in the unit, private covered parking with a large tiered deck, perfect for entertaining. Fenced-off front and back yards. Long-term leases preferred.
Close proximity to Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station (Yellow/Green Lines) and multiple bus lines. Great restaurants and bars on the 11th Street Corridor and Upshur are just around the corner. Half a mile to Safeway and three quarters a mile to Giant, Target and Best Buy.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Newton Place NW have any available units?
534 Newton Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Newton Place NW have?
Some of 534 Newton Place NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Newton Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
534 Newton Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Newton Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Newton Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 534 Newton Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 534 Newton Place NW offers parking.
Does 534 Newton Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Newton Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Newton Place NW have a pool?
No, 534 Newton Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 534 Newton Place NW have accessible units?
No, 534 Newton Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Newton Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Newton Place NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University