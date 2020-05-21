All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:49 PM

5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW

5321 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5321 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, light bright home. Great location in the heart of the Palisades. Walk to restaurants, banks, Starbucks, bike path, C and O canal. Bus to metro or downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have any available units?
5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have?
Some of 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW currently offering any rent specials?
5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW pet-friendly?
No, 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW offer parking?
Yes, 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW offers parking.
Does 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have a pool?
No, 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW does not have a pool.
Does 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have accessible units?
No, 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 MACARTHUR BLVD NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University