5308 5TH STREET NW
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:23 AM
1 of 2
5308 5TH STREET NW
5308 5th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5308 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Showings will start after Monday , March 18,2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5308 5TH STREET NW have any available units?
5308 5TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5308 5TH STREET NW have?
Some of 5308 5TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5308 5TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5308 5TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 5TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5308 5TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5308 5TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 5308 5TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 5308 5TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 5TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 5TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5308 5TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5308 5TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5308 5TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 5TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 5TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
