Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

529 Rittenhouse St

529 Rittenhouse Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

529 Rittenhouse Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
529 Rittenhouse St Available 08/08/19 Beautiful Brightwood Abode! - This cozy yet spacious 3 bed, 1 bath Brightwood row house has everything youll need. An adorable front yard with large newly refinished brick patio leads into open first-floor living/dining area. Large windows provide plenty of light, while granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances are ideal for cooking and serving your next feast. Upstairs features three separate bedrooms and a full bath; downstairs in the basement, youll enjoy your own laundry room and plenty of storage space. The backyard offers private off-street parking.

Set on a quiet tree-lined street in Brightwood, this adorable rowhouse gives you plenty of space to nest while still keeping you close to all the best of what DC has to offer. Located just a few blocks from Georgia Ave, youll enjoy easy access to Walmart, Safeway, and a host of other conveniences. Discover the amazing bar and restaurant scene in nearby Petworth and Columbia Heights - places like Bad Saint, Homestead, Timber Pizza are all less than 10min away. Unwind in many of the nearby parks and green spaces, including the wonderful Takoma Recreation center - less than two blocks away.

Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Alarm system optional. Pets under 50 pounds welcome!

(RLNE4174396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Rittenhouse St have any available units?
529 Rittenhouse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Rittenhouse St have?
Some of 529 Rittenhouse St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Rittenhouse St currently offering any rent specials?
529 Rittenhouse St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Rittenhouse St pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Rittenhouse St is pet friendly.
Does 529 Rittenhouse St offer parking?
Yes, 529 Rittenhouse St offers parking.
Does 529 Rittenhouse St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Rittenhouse St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Rittenhouse St have a pool?
No, 529 Rittenhouse St does not have a pool.
Does 529 Rittenhouse St have accessible units?
No, 529 Rittenhouse St does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Rittenhouse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Rittenhouse St does not have units with dishwashers.
