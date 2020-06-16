Amenities

529 Rittenhouse St Available 08/08/19 Beautiful Brightwood Abode! - This cozy yet spacious 3 bed, 1 bath Brightwood row house has everything youll need. An adorable front yard with large newly refinished brick patio leads into open first-floor living/dining area. Large windows provide plenty of light, while granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances are ideal for cooking and serving your next feast. Upstairs features three separate bedrooms and a full bath; downstairs in the basement, youll enjoy your own laundry room and plenty of storage space. The backyard offers private off-street parking.



Set on a quiet tree-lined street in Brightwood, this adorable rowhouse gives you plenty of space to nest while still keeping you close to all the best of what DC has to offer. Located just a few blocks from Georgia Ave, youll enjoy easy access to Walmart, Safeway, and a host of other conveniences. Discover the amazing bar and restaurant scene in nearby Petworth and Columbia Heights - places like Bad Saint, Homestead, Timber Pizza are all less than 10min away. Unwind in many of the nearby parks and green spaces, including the wonderful Takoma Recreation center - less than two blocks away.



Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Alarm system optional. Pets under 50 pounds welcome!



(RLNE4174396)