All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 529 25TH PLACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Washington, DC
529 25TH PLACE NE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
529 25TH PLACE NE
529 25th Place Northeast
No Longer Available
529 25th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park
Nice 3 bedroom row house in the stadium armory area convenient to shopping and public transportation. Interested? Please call Ernest Grant 202-528-7739 for inquiries.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 529 25TH PLACE NE have any available units?
529 25TH PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 529 25TH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
529 25TH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 25TH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 529 25TH PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 529 25TH PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 529 25TH PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 529 25TH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 25TH PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 25TH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 529 25TH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 529 25TH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 529 25TH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 529 25TH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 25TH PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 25TH PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 25TH PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
