526 Hobart Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001 Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice apartment close to Washington Hospital Center and Howard U. Washer and dryer in the unit. This can be rented furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Easy to see, on Sentry Lock box. Vacant and go anytime.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW have any available units?
526 NW HOBART PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW have?
Some of 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
526 NW HOBART PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.