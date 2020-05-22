All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
526 NW HOBART PLACE NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

526 NW HOBART PLACE NW

526 Hobart Pl NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

526 Hobart Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice apartment close to Washington Hospital Center and Howard U. Washer and dryer in the unit. This can be rented furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Easy to see, on Sentry Lock box. Vacant and go anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW have any available units?
526 NW HOBART PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW have?
Some of 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
526 NW HOBART PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 NW HOBART PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University