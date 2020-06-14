All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
525 12th St SE
525 12th St SE

525 12th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

525 12th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse in Capitol Hill - Inside this 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Capitol Hill youll find hardwood floors, exposed brick and an elegant kitchen that was completely updated with ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Residents of this iconic, historic neighborhood enjoy being near the shops and dining at Barracks Row and Eastern Market.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
- Hardwood floors
- Exposed brick
- Newly updated kitchen
- Stainless steel appliances
- Plenty of cabinet space
- Master ensuite with heated floors and spa shower
- Open-concept living room
- Two wood-burning fireplaces
- Custom built-in bookcase
- Surround sound speakers
- Basement with full-size laundry and extra space for storage
- Fenced in back patio perfect for entertaining and grilling
- Professional gardening service included in rent

Nearby:
- Blocks from Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Nationals Park and the Navy Yard
- Metro: Potomac Ave Station (6min), Eastern Market Station (8min)
- Grocery: Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market, Safeway, Trader Joes
- Restaurants: Ambar, Barrel, Brick Lane, CHIKO, Hanks Oyster Bar, Little Pearl, Montmartre, Sushi Hachi
- Coffee & Dessert: Slipstream, Lot 38 Espresso Bar, Firehook Bakery, District Doughnut

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4979327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 12th St SE have any available units?
525 12th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 12th St SE have?
Some of 525 12th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 12th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
525 12th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 12th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 12th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 525 12th St SE offer parking?
No, 525 12th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 525 12th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 12th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 12th St SE have a pool?
No, 525 12th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 525 12th St SE have accessible units?
No, 525 12th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 525 12th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 12th St SE has units with dishwashers.
