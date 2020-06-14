525 12th St SE

Amenities

3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse in Capitol Hill - Inside this 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Capitol Hill youll find hardwood floors, exposed brick and an elegant kitchen that was completely updated with ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Residents of this iconic, historic neighborhood enjoy being near the shops and dining at Barracks Row and Eastern Market.



Features:

- Hardwood floors

- Exposed brick

- Newly updated kitchen

- Stainless steel appliances

- Plenty of cabinet space

- Master ensuite with heated floors and spa shower

- Open-concept living room

- Two wood-burning fireplaces

- Custom built-in bookcase

- Surround sound speakers

- Basement with full-size laundry and extra space for storage

- Fenced in back patio perfect for entertaining and grilling

- Professional gardening service included in rent



Nearby:

- Blocks from Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Nationals Park and the Navy Yard

- Metro: Potomac Ave Station (6min), Eastern Market Station (8min)

- Grocery: Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market, Safeway, Trader Joes

- Restaurants: Ambar, Barrel, Brick Lane, CHIKO, Hanks Oyster Bar, Little Pearl, Montmartre, Sushi Hachi

- Coffee & Dessert: Slipstream, Lot 38 Espresso Bar, Firehook Bakery, District Doughnut



(RLNE4979327)