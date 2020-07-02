All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 523 K Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
523 K Street SE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

523 K Street SE

523 K Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

523 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful, quite, spacious renovated apartment available. The apartment is four minutes walk to Metro rail CUA/Brookland. Several restaurants, star buck and library all on walking distance. Bike path next to buildings and on 8th street. Metro bus available from the front of the apartment going down town and uptown. The apartment has large beautiful living room with hardwood floors. Two large windows for full sunlight and fresh air. It has a walk in closet and open area for breakfast. First bedroom with one closet, hardwood floors and two windows. Second room with carpet and large two windows, can be used as den or bedroom. Laundry facilities available in the building. Free street parking. The apartment has fenced in backyard for complete privacy and personal use as well as for small pets. Small pets allowed with landlords approval. Heat, hot water, cold water, trash pick up and yard maintenance, all included in the rent. Available to move in now. Feel free to contact Raja (call or text) or email for further inquires.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 K Street SE have any available units?
523 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 K Street SE have?
Some of 523 K Street SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
523 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 K Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 523 K Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 523 K Street SE offer parking?
No, 523 K Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 523 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 K Street SE have a pool?
No, 523 K Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 523 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 523 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 523 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 K Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University