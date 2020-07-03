All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 21 2020 at 9:47 AM

523 K Street SE

523 K St NE · No Longer Available
Location

523 K St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
Beautiful, quite, spacious renovated apartment available. The apartment is four minutes walk to Metro rail CUA/Brookland. Several restaurants, star buck and library all on walking distance. Bike path next to buildings and on 8th street. Metro bus available from the front of the apartment going down town and uptown. The apartment has large beautiful living room with hardwood floors. Two large windows for full sunlight and fresh air. It has a walk in closet and open area for breakfast. First bedroom with one closet, hardwood floors and two windows. Second room with carpet and large two windows, can be used as den or bedroom. Laundry facilities available in the building. Free street parking. The apartment has fenced in backyard for complete privacy and personal use as well as for small pets. Small pets allowed with landlords approval. Heat, hot water, cold water, trash pick up and yard maintenance, all included in the rent. Available to move in now. Feel free to contact Raja (call or text) or email for further inquires.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

